PITTSBURGH - Ho-hum, just another two goals for Jake Guentzel, and with two more victories, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be back-to-back champs for the second time in franchise history.

One game after Guentzel scored the winning goal in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, the 22-year-old rookie from Woodbury encored with the winner yet again during a 4-1 Game 2 win over the Nashville Predators to continue to climb up the Penguins’ folklore charts.

Guentzel, who tied the game in the first period and is flirting with Conn Smythe Trophy contention with the likes of Evgeni Malkin, scored 10 seconds into the third period -- the fastest playoff goal to start a period in Penguins history -- to trigger three goals in the first 3 minutes, 28 seconds of the period to stunningly snap a 1-1 tie, rattle the Predators and earn Pekka Rinne an early exit.

Already the Penguins’ all-time leader in rookie points, Guentzel’s league-leading 12 goals allowed him to leap-frog Jeremy Roenick and Brad Marchand for the second-most playoff goals by a rookie. He’s now two behind former North Stars rookie Dino Ciccarelli all-time rookie record.

Guentzel also has 19 points this postseason, two short of Ciccarelli’s 1981 rookie NHL record. His 19 points allowed him to pass Joe Mullen and Roenick for the most rookie points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history. Guentzel was born in Omaha, Neb., but moved to Minnesota at three months old.

He also leads the league with five game-winning goals, a new NHL rookie record.

The series moves to Nashville with Game 3 bound to be quite the party Saturday. As is the playoff tradition, there will be a Penguins smash car for fans to sledgehammer in front of Bridgestone Arena, Alan Jackson will perform a free concert on shut-down Lower Broadway and yet another famous anthem singer will be kept secret until game time.

However, of the 50 teams that had taken a 2-0 series lead since the Final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939, 45 went on to win the Cup, including last year’s Penguins. The all-time series record of home teams sweeping Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is 34-3 (.919).

For the second consecutive game, the first period featured a rare two-minute 5-on-3 for one team. Monday, it was Pittsburgh, and Malkin converted. This time, it was Nashville after penalties to Malkin and Chris Kunitz.

But 58 seconds into the two-man advantage, Mike Fisher took an interference penalty and the Penguins ultimately dodged a bullet.

Instants after all the penalties expired, young Swedish rookie Pontus Aberg undressed Finnish defenseman Olli Maatta by dipsy-doodling around him and scoring a beautiful goal, his second of the playoffs.

But less than four minutes later, Guentzel, like usual, came through. The former Hill-Murray standout found a hole left by Rinne after a backhanded rebound stab at the near post. It was not a good goal allowed by Rinne.

The Predators played a strong second period and held the Penguins to one shot in the final 9:55 even with two Pittsburgh power plays. But if the Predators planned to push in the third, that was quickly extinguished by Guentzel.

Ten seconds into, Guentzel buried a juicy Bryan Rust rebound to ignite the PPG Paints Arena crowd.

A little more than three minutes later, the wheels fell off for Nashville. Phil Kessel, who has had a quiet first two games, centered a pass that was tipped by Scott Wilson, deflected off Predators forward Vernon Fiddler and past Rinne. Then, just 15 seconds later, Malkin sniped his ninth goal and league-leading 26th point. The Penguins actually scored again when Matt Cullen set up Patric Hornqvist, but Predators coach Peter Laviolette challenge offside and the linesmen ruled that Cullen’s left skate was just off the ice to overturn the goal.

Rinne, who allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1, had been 4-0 in the playoffs following a loss. As a starter in his career, he is 0-7-2 against Pittsburgh and has given up four or more goals in six of those starts.