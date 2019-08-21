Goalie Jack LaFontaine was officially added to the Gophers' men's hockey roster on Tuesday after signing with the program.

LaFontaine, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, spent the 2018-19 campaign with Penticton of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he had 30 wins, a 2.19 goals-against average and .923 save percentage — statistics that all ranked second in the BCHL.

Before that LaFontaine played in 22 games over two seasons for Michigan.

He also has played for the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League and the Georgetown Raiders in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Carolina Hurricanes selected LaFontaine in the third round (75th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

He will compete with freshmen Jared Moe and Justen Close for the starting job.

Klasse declared champ

Rain on Tuesday washed out the final round of the MGA Women's Senior Amateur Championship at Cannon Golf Club.

Leigh Klasse, who shot a 75 on Monday to lead the first round, was named the winner of the shortened event. It is Klasse's fourth consecutive Women's Senior Amateur title.

This was her second victory of the season and her 15th senior stroke play championship since 2010. Klasse of University Golf Club will travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday to compete in her 10th U.S. Senior Women's Amateur.

""I was looking forward to playing [Tuesday]. … I've been working on my game," Klasse said, "working on my putting and striking the ball better leading up to nationals, but I also wanted this win."

Alison Hurley of Minnesota Valley Country Club, finished second with an 80. Betsy Aldrich, the two-time defending champion in the MGA Women's Senior Match Play Championship, posted a 9-over 81 Monday to finish in third place.

Etc.

•The National Sports Center announced it will begin construction of a seasonal dome inside the NSC Stadium. It will be up from Nov. 1 to April 30. The project was approved by the Blaine City Council on Aug. 5.

•Former Gophers defenseman Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal re-signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps for a second season.

•The University of Mary women and the Sioux Falls men were picked to win the NSIC in the preseason cross-country coaches' polls. Both won conference titles a year ago.

•Kyle Fodness was hired as head coach of the Bemidji State women's tennis team. He is also in his first season as coach of Bemidji High School girls' tennis team.

•Martin Luther College's football team was picked to win the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference again in a coaches' poll. The Knights were 8-0 in UMAC games last season, winning their first title since 2009. Northwestern was second in the poll.