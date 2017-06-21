LAS VEGAS - A year in the making, Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher skated out of the NHL’s first expansion in 17 years by devising a way not to lose any of his defensemen.

Passing up the enticement of selecting top-four defensemen Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella and either keeping the player or trading him for other assets, the Vegas Golden Knights signed Wild center Erik Haula as one of their first free agents in history.

Haula, who could have become a restricted free agent July 1, signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract. In return for Vegas agreeing to sign Haula and essentially steer clear of Dumba, Scandella, Gustav Olofsson and the Wild’s leading goal scorer of last season, Eric Staal, the Wild traded the Golden Knights 2014 first-round pick Alex Tuch.

The Wild also acquired a third-round pick from the Golden Knights. Right now, it’s a 2018 third, but there are conditions where Vegas can make it a third-round pick in Saturday’s draft.

By hanging onto all its defensemen, the Wild can now make a hockey trade under its terms if it so chooses after the trade freeze is lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday or even at this weekend’s entry draft in Chicago.

“The beauty of this is that we kept all our D, and we’ve got great D, so if there is an opportunity to do something, Chuck’s got the green light to go do what he needs to do,” Wild owner Craig Leipold said. “Who knows what happens now. We finally have finality to what’s happening with Vegas, and so now we can look at the bigger picture and not worry about a what-if or ‘who are they going to take?’ Now Chuck can proceed and do whatever it takes to make our team better.”

It’ll be interesting what Fletcher has cooking.

Fletcher first began setting the stage for Haula-to-Vegas during a meeting with his agent, Jay Grossman, at the NHL combine in Buffalo because he knew he had expansion protection issues and did not want to lose a defenseman.

But suddenly, in the past week, the Wild has traded center Tyler Graovac and let Haula, another center, go.

Staal and Mikko Koivu are the Wild’s other two centers. As the team stands now, Charlie Coyle would likely start the season at center and Joel Eriksson Ek, if he makes the opening night roster, at wing. So the Wild likely needs to acquire at least one more center via trade or free agency.

But even more pressing, with only a shade more than $13 million in salary cap space and only 14 NHL regulars under contract, the Wild likely needs to trade a sizeable contract if it wants to afford to re-sign restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter as well as conduct other business.

Brodin and Scandella are each above the $4 million mark, and Jason Pominville, who can be traded to 20 teams as of July 1, has a $5.6 million cap hit.

It’s believed Fletcher will work to trade a defenseman now. Teams looking for a top-four blue-liner include Tampa Bay, Toronto, Montreal, Buffalo, Calgary and Dallas.

Haula was vacationing in Italy on Wednesday but was pumped to be heading to Vegas. Because the trade wasn’t announced until the wee hours of the morning there, Haula opted to reserve comment until Thursday.

The former two-time University of Minnesota leading scorer, who will be reunited in Vegas with former Gophers teammate Nate Schmidt and other players like Marc-Andre Fleury, Marc Methot, James Neal and Shea Theodore, scored a career-high 15 goals last season. But at times last season, he was designated a fourth-line role and only averaged 13 minutes, 48 seconds a game.

Born in Pori, Finland, Haula was basically a Finnesotan. He went to prep school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, was drafted by his “hometown” team in the seventh round in 2009 (Fletcher’s first draft), played for the Gophers three years and scored 42 goals and 89 points in 266 career games for the Wild.

Tuch, 21, a right wing power forward drafted 18th overall three years ago out of Boston College, scored 18 goals and 37 points in 57 games for Iowa during his first pro season. He skated in six games for the Wild, not registering a point.

Tuch is a power forward with upside, but there are warts in his game, particularly whether he can play with the pace needed in the NHL. With Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway and Kirill Kaprizov in the hopper, the Wild felt it could afford to make the move.

It is believed the Wild also at least discussed Greenway and Kaprizov with Vegas. The Wild always knew it would have to choose a top prospect to deal to Vegas in order to trump any potential offers other teams presented Vegas to select Dumba or Scandella and subsequently flip them there.