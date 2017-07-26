Come Oct. 1, passengers using public transit in the Twin Cities will pay more.
The Metropolitan Council on Wednesday passed a 25-cent fare increase for local and express buses, light rail and commuter rail use, as well as a 50-cent hike for Metro Mobility service for disabled people.
The council said the fare hike — the first since 2008 — was needed to battle a $110 million budget deficit expected by fiscal 2020-2021. This is due to an anticipated decline in motor vehicle sales tax revenue, “inflationary pressures” and growing demand for Metro Mobility, a service that is mandated by the federal government.
The fare increase, which is expected to raise an additional $6.8 million in its first year, will have limited effect on combating the regional planning body’s looming budget crisis. The hike will also mean ridership will decrease about 5 percent, or 3.8 million rides, with passengers expected to return within two years.
Local fares for off-peak hours will increase from $1.75 to $2; while rides will go from $2.25 to $2.50. for peak hours. Metro Mobility users will pay $3.50 per ride, as well as an additional 75-cent surcharge for trips greater than 15 miles.
The council has been mulling a fare increase for months, holding more than a dozen public hearings and forums to assess the public’s appetite for a hike. The action drew mostly negative response from some 6,000 transit customers throughout the metro.
The council will explore expanding a pilot program for low-income transit riders in coming months.
