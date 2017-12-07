The skyway has a new bar.
Sphere Kitchen + Bar, a small cocktail lounge on the second floor of the Fifth Street Towers, debuted last month, completing the building’s two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation.
The bar area, which is operated by Hemisphere Restaurant Partners, features a small fireplace, velvety blue booths arranged in a circular pattern and a round skylight overhead that creates the appearance of a sphere.
On the cocktail list? The likes of mojitos, margaritas and flavored martinis. There is also a small food menu, available from 3-7 p.m., that includes snack items like salmon tacos, bang bang shrimp and truffle fries.
Sphere is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hemisphere Restaurant Partners also operates nearby Atlas Grill, Mission American and skyway spot Good to Go, along with four Tavern Grill locations.
