The skyway has a new bar.

Sphere Kitchen + Bar, a small cocktail lounge on the second floor of the Fifth Street Towers, debuted last month, completing the building’s two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation.

The bar area, which is operated by Hemisphere Restaurant Partners, features a small fireplace, velvety blue booths arranged in a circular pattern and a round skylight overhead that creates the appearance of a sphere.

On the cocktail list? The likes of mojitos, margaritas and flavored martinis. There is also a small food menu, available from 3-7 p.m., that includes snack items like salmon tacos, bang bang shrimp and truffle fries.

Sphere is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hemisphere Restaurant Partners also operates nearby Atlas Grill, Mission American and skyway spot Good to Go, along with four Tavern Grill locations.