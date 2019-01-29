A 35-year-old man was defying police orders in a St. Louis Park apartment when an officer fatally shot him twice in the abdomen, according to a court document filed this week.

But the search warrant affidavit filed by a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office detective does not reveal what prompted police to shoot Matthew Tuhkanen or whether he possessed a weapon when he was killed Jan. 19.

Officer Samuel Heffernan, 26, who has been with the St. Louis Park force for three years, shot Tuhkanen, of Anoka, about 6:15 p.m. inside a bedroom at the Louisiana Court Apartments at 2760 Louisiana Court. Heffernan was placed on routine administrative leave.

The application for the search includes the most detailed timeline yet from authorities of what happened in the 73 minutes leading up to the gunfire.

A police search of the apartment that night turned up a knife in a closet, a plastic toy hammer in the bedroom, four spent cartridge casings and a “metal object w/pink handle,” the court document listed among other items collected as potential evidence.

According to the filing:

Police responded to a 911 call about an argument in the apartment and determined they had been there before and knew that Tuhkanen had a history of being violent and suffering from mental illness.

But before officers arrived, Tuhkanen hid elsewhere in the complex. A search lasting nearly 40 minutes failed to locate him, and the officers left.

A second 911 call had officers back at apartment about 6:12 p.m., this time for a possible domestic assault in progress. It was during this second visit that the officers reported Tuhkanen “was noncompliant.”

Before the second visit by officers, a witness told police about hearing Tuhkanen and someone else in the apartment discussing the possession of methamphetamine.

Four minutes into the return visit by police, “shots fired” was aired over emergency dispatch, and a mortally wounded Tuhkanen was on his back in a bedroom with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

A dispatcher relayed that misdemeanor warrants for Tuhkanen from Anoka County for his arrest noted that he was a “suicide risk,” according to emergency dispatch audio.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes at least six convictions for assault, two for theft and one each for burglary, felon in possession of a gun and drunken driving.

According to Tuhkanen’s online obituary, he had four children. His wife died in 2010. A memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Zimmerman Community Church, 12567 5th Av. N., Zimmerman, Minn.