Gallery: Police stand near the bus that a car collided with during a fatal crash in St. Paul on July 21, 2017.

Gallery: Police looked over the body at a fatal collision near the intersection of Dale Street North and Charles Avenue in St. Paul.

Gallery: A totaled car sits on the sidewalk after it collided with a bus during a fatal crash in St. Paul on July 21, 2017.

Gallery: A damaged Metro Transit bus could be seen as police investigated the scene.

Police on Saturday are expected to release the name of the 26-year-old driver who smashed into a Metro Transit bus Friday evening in St. Paul, slicing through it and leaving one bus rider dead.

The crash, described by police spokesman Steve Linders as “horrific and surreal,” left the driver and a 19-year-old bus passenger in critical condition.

The 19-year-old man underwent surgery at Regions Hospital; Linders said he did not know his condition as of Saturday morning.

The area where the crash occurred, at the intersection of Dale Street N. and Charles Avenue, was cleared by 11:30 p.m. Friday, Linders said.

The 26-year-old man was driving a white sedan about 7:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood, fleeing the scene of a minor accident, according to police. The car ran a stop sign, hit a median and went airborne, slamming into a northbound Route 64 bus at up to 70 miles per hour, witnesses said.

The force of the crash sliced open the bus, which was carrying six to eight people, according to police. A 48-year-old man riding the bus was ejected and later died at the scene.

A totaled car sits on the sidewalk after it collided with a bus during a fatal crash in St. Paul on July 21, 2017. ] COURTNEY PEDROZA � courtney.pedroza@startribune.com dale st and Charles Ave, St. Paul, car bus fatal, also fire. ORG XMIT: MIN1707212059404639

The driver of the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle, wrecked beyond recognition.

In the wake of the dramatic crash, authorities with more than 25 years of experience responding to transit emergencies said they had never seen anything like it.

“It shook all of us to the core,” Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said Friday.

The bus driver behind the wheel had 39 years of experience.