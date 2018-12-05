A Norwegian Air flight made an unscheduled landing early Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to a disruptive passenger, an airport spokesman said.
Flight 7080 from Oakland, Calif. to Paris landed at MSP about 1:27 a.m. after an intoxicated passenger became unruly, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.
Airport police met the Boeing 787-9 on the tarmac and removed the male passenger. He was taken to a hospital, Hogan said.
The plane took off from MSP at 3:16 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Charles de Gaulle Airport at 5:24 p.m., according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com.
