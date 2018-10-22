FRANKLIN, Ind. — Earlham College set a Division III record for consecutive losses with 51 with a 64-20 loss to Franklin on Saturday.
Earlham, which hasn’t won since 2013, broke the 38-year record held by Macalester College, which put together its 50-game losing streak from 1974 to 1979.
Franklin (7-1), the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champions in 10 of the last 11 seasons, quickly put to rest the thought of an upset by outscoring Earlham 27-3 in the first quarter. It was 43-3 at halftime after Franklin had 517 yards of offense.
Earlham (0-8) has a week off before hosting winless Defiance (0-7), losers of 10 straight, on November 3. Earlham is far from the NCAA record held by Prairie View with 80 straight Division I-AA losses from 1989-98.
Macalester's streak ended with the opening game of 1980 when the Scots rallied to defeat Mount Senario College of Wisconsin 17-14 on a last-second field goal. The streak featured a number of lopsided games, including one against Concordia-Moorhead in 1977 when Macalester took a 6-0 lead and ended up losing 97-6.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.