Santa’s been making lists and checking them twice in the Twin Cities since at least the 1930s. We got proof of that when we asked readers to send in their out-of-the-ordinary photos with the jolly old fellow. And, we’re guessing, kids have been afraid of him for just as long.
One thing’s for sure: From tears and pouts to hugs and high-fives, Santa rolls with whatever little boys and girls throw his way, earning him a permanent place on everyone’s nice list.
Screaming kids and beard selfies: Readers share 75 years of best Santa photos
