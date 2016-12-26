Gallery: Krissy Wright of Hugo got two of three kids to warm up to Santa -- Brandon, Sophie and Emmett.

Gallery: Millie Tschetter of Morris sent in this photo of her grandson with Santa at age 16 months.

Gallery: Jayce on his first visit with Santa at mom Kahlin Schoeberl's work Christmas party. Kahlin, of Dalbo, Minn., says he immediately took a dislike to the fellow in red, even with mom right by his side.

Gallery: This is the closest Matthew Danielson of White Bear Lake could get daughter Corinne to Santa.

Gallery: Cheryl Chute and Lynda Wigren visiting Santa at the downtown Dayton's department store. They were from a family of 13 children, Cheryl says, "and as you can see from our clothing, we did not have fancy clothes to visit Santa.

Gallery: Gage wasn't too sure about Santa this year. Grandma Karen Allen said when Santa came back from a break and found Gage in his chair, he took this approach.

Gallery: Kathleen Guthrie of Minneapolis wonders why Santa (with the kids in 1977) has such a crabby face.

Gallery: Kailey Miller, great-granddaughter of Vicke Hegedus of Eden Prairie and daughter of Ronnie Miller of Prior Lake, visiting Santa for the first time. "She never cried, just looked."

Gallery: Ayla Schwarz on her first visit with Santa. Grandma Denise Whalen of Champlin says needless to say she was not a fan, and six years later, she is still very cautious.

Gallery: Millie Jones' two granddaughters with Santa earlier this month. Older sister, Somila, is happy on Santa's lap, while Santa beckons to younger sister, Anya, eagerly biting into her candy cane. Anya had already given Santa her wish list. All she wanted was a "pink flashlight"-- and to eat that candy cane!"

Gallery: A treasured Arends family photo taken in 1947 in Worthington, probably at the Ben Franklin store. Bill Arends, sitting on Santa's lap, is obviously pretty impressed, and big brother Jim standing beside him. They're wearing matching fringed cowboy jackets.

Gallery: Connor and Alexander, grandsons of Dianne Damman of Minnetonka, on a Santa visit four years ago. At only 4 months old, Alexandar was not a fan of Santa. [focus122516

Gallery: In 2012, Santa paid a visit to the home of Trudy Rasmus of Ham Lake, much to the delight (and adoration) of the grandchildren.

Gallery: Diane Marx of Maple Grove says one of her grandkids knows that Santa's bringing toys.

Gallery: Sharon Hatlestad of Plymouth took Kimberly, then 2 weeks old, and her siblings to see Santa. After the older kids had their turn, Santa asked to hold the baby and had this picture taken.

Gallery: A few years ago, Santa made a visit to Grandpa and Grandma Jessop's home. Henry is definitely smiling while shaking Santa's hand, little brother Ben looks on with excitement.

Gallery: Katey Simonson of Lino Lakes about taking her kids to see Santa: "My son was not having it - he may look like he's screaming, but no actual sound was coming out. And my daughter just wanted her 'pink present' - she wanted nothing to do with the big guy."

Gallery: Judy Armold of Columbia Heights sent in this photo of her nephew and his family after the Jingle Bell 5K in Duluth -- Mark, Randi and their twins Cole and Allie.

Gallery: Norman W. Larson of Eagan says as Christmas neared, a visit to Santa was imperative. This is Norman in Santa's sleigh, taken in 1938 or '39 at Dayton's.

Gallery: Ane Fitzgerald sent in the photo of her parents, Bob and Marj, both 83. Ane has helped them with their Christmas card for the past few years, and when she asked for a recent photo, this is what they sent. "This photo captures what good sports and joyful people they are!"

Gallery: Both Sara Linde of Richfield and Mrs. Claus seemed to be having an awkward time in the early 1970s at the First National Bank in Hastings.

Gallery: Lezlie Germann of Edina says daughter Signe wasn't so sure she wanted anything to do with Santa, but he and her sister tried everything to coax her into his lap.

Gallery: Aimee Andreotti of Chanhassen took her2-year-old twins to see Santa at the Macy's in downtown Minneapolis. (They weren't happy about it.)

Gallery: This circa 1955 photo shows Barbara Lucast Zimmerman of Cologne meeting Santa with her three siblings. "Though Larry, Don and I seem accepting, younger sister Jeanne is not convinced."

Gallery: Karla Krogman Gedell sent in this picture of herself at about age 4 (1955), at what she thinks was Dayton's. "I was pretty intent on Santa hearing my list of Christmas requests," she said.

Gallery: This photo from Pat Bruchert of Elk River brings back memories from this Christmas 25 years ago. "We hired a Santa for baby Jessica, and as you can see, everyone but her is thrilled. We still giggle over that photo."

Gallery: Santa paid a visit to the newest entry on the nice list; Leo Gapen was born in 2011 in Minneapolis. Pround grandpa Gary Gapen of Stillwater took the photo.

Gallery: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus! So says Todd Gusek of Crystal, who sent in this photo of Virginia Gusek, 89, at Covenant Village in Golden Valley.

Gallery: A visit to Santa in 2008, when Emily Cooper's kids Megan was 2 1/2 and Wyatt was just two weeks old.

Gallery: Jesse meeting Santa for the first time. Diane Burns of Faribault says apparently Jesse thought if he gave Santa a kiss, his stocking would be full of treats. It worked!

Gallery: Sandy Weigel of Minnetonka shared this photo of her son, Andrew, taken in 2003 at the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky. "The look on Santa's face is priceless," she says.

Gallery: Ben and Lauren Stump, the twin grandkids of Stephanie and Dale Yant of Andover, with Santa in 2015, at age 3. "The kids were so excited to see Santa, but once faced with meeting him ... they became hopelessly traumatized!"

Gallery: Two-year-old Julia Hooke of Rochester was telling Santa her most wanted gift in a hushed and reverent tone: "Some purple stickers. Please."

Gallery: After being afraid of Santa for the past two years, the 2-year-old grandson of Jim Berhdahl of Shorewood was so excited to see Santa this year that he ran up to him and jumped in his arms.

Gallery: Sarah Johnson shared this picture of her son, Alex Johnson, taken in 2001. His displeasure was met with a delightful expression by the fantastic Bachman's Santa, the late, Dick Holmberg.

Gallery: Jane Hagstrom loves to make clever Christmas cards, including this one from 1998, which had the caption "Santa's back."

Gallery: Maggie Tuff of Golden Valley as at the Bel Rae Ballroom in Mounds View for a Christmas Party in 1991. Lilly loved all the fun goings on, but not the burly Santa!

Gallery: One of Nancy Hughes' favorite Santa photos: Lisa then 8 years old is posing perfect and Laura, who just turned 2, wants nothing to do with Santa. "Advice to new parents: buy the Santa picture even if it's not perfect. These photos are some of the best memories of Christmas."

Gallery: Danita Marroquin of Minneapolis took her boys to see Santa, who got into a staredown with her oldest. Santa couldn't win him over, despite the red sneakers.

Gallery: Chris Addington of Baytown Township with Takhari's Hollydazzle of the Midnight Sun (AKA Hollybugs) at 8 weeks old in 2004. She came from Denver and was named for the Holidazzle parade because she arrived in Minneapolis the first night of Holidazzle in 2004.

Gallery: With some trepidation, the daughters of Kathleen Lomauro, then 3 and 5, agreed to share their Christmas wishes with Santa at the Mall of America. "Climbing onto his lap, however? Not going to happen. Fortunately, amenable St. Nick offered up his deluxe chair and this alternate pose."

Gallery: From Wendy Zeuli of Edina: "The Chalgren family has visited Dayton's 8th floor auditorium the day after Thanksgiving every year since 1963. First four kids, then five, through high school, college, extended family and spouses. These are my daughters Katie Jean (3) andAmanda (4) Zeuli in 1992 .Even after a move to Colorado, our family came back and continued the tradition through 2009."

Gallery: Richard Moody of Minneapolis couldn't pass up a visit to the Mall of America earlier this season to see the mall's first black Santa.

Gallery: Cynthia (Peterson) Roach of Minneapolis, having breakfast with Santa in Dayton's Sky room in 1966. "I still have the "I had breakfast with Santa" button!"

Gallery: The Gleasons of Hanover, Minn. -- Tom, Stephanie, Blake and Julia -- 12 years ago on their traditional trip to see Santa at Macy's in downtown Minneapolis. After waiting in a long line the big moment arrived, and it was a quick visit. (Julia did turn into a Santa fan the following year.)

Gallery: Sandy Gruenhagen of Chaska has always enjoyed having this picture of her and Santa, taken right before her first birthday in 1950, but says it must have been traumatic at the time. "I think the expression is typical of a 1-year-old no matter what the year!"

Gallery: Sue Odette of Northfield send in this picture of her granddaughter Megan. "As you can see by the picture she is a true believer with her heart and soul."

Gallery: Triple terrified: Luke, Andy and Ellie -- the triplets of Tim and Julie Auge of Shakopee, on their first visit to Santa in 2010 at 9 months old.

Santa’s been making lists and checking them twice in the Twin Cities since at least the 1930s. We got proof of that when we asked readers to send in their out-of-the-ordinary photos with the jolly old fellow. And, we’re guessing, kids have been afraid of him for just as long.

One thing’s for sure: From tears and pouts to hugs and high-fives, Santa rolls with whatever little boys and girls throw his way, earning him a permanent place on everyone’s nice list.