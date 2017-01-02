Freezing drizzle and black ice caused dozens of crashes and spinouts that left cars and trucks stranded in ditches across the metro area on Monday evening, authorities said.

The National Weather Service said at 7:30 p.m. that there have been “dozens of accidents reported across the metro and northwest. If you don’t have to travel, stay inside tonight!”

Authorities cautioned travelers that slick road conditions caused by freezing rain were contributing to multiple crashes.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation asked people to avoid Interstate 94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice. The State Patrol also reported multiple crashes and spinouts due to freezing temperatures. “Slow down, increase distance, wear seat belts,” the patrol said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, authorities were posting crash updates on Twitter starting at 6 p.m.

“Lot of vehicles can’t make it up freeway entrance ramps and hills,” one said.

The State Patrol was reporting Interstate 394 was “pure ice.” There were several crashes on Hwy. 169 between I-394 and Hwy. 610.

The National Weather Service tweeted that side roads and city streets in the Plymouth area “are very icy. Mainline roads OK still.”

There was a four-vehicle crash at I-94 and Brooklyn Boulevard about 6:45 p.m.

Forecaster Tony Zaleski said the metro area started seeing freezing drizzle after 2 p.m. and says it won’t let up until early Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the Twin Cities area are expected to drop throughout the day Tuesday, from around 30 to the single digits.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora