Interstate 94 in Maple Grove reopened after noon Wednesday, nearly six hours after it was closed because of a fatal crash.

According to the State Patrol, a westbound semitrailer truck crossed through the median, went through a cable median barrier and continued into oncoming eastbound traffic near Brockton Lane. A 40-year-old Monticello man driving a black pickup was killed in the six-vehicle crash, which occurred about 6:30 a.m..

His name has not been released.

The truck driver, identified as John Robert Houdyshell, 53, of St. Louis Park, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries. He was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

A passenger in one of the vehicles that struck, Robyn Susann Grebinoski, 38, of Otsego, sustained life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Occupants in four other vehicles were not seriously hurt.

Air care was called to the scene.

Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes at Hwy. 101 in Rogers shortly after the crash. By then traffic was jammed up for several miles. Drivers caught in the backup were allowed to cross through the median and were directed back west toward Rogers.

The crash made the morning commute miserable all across the northwest suburbs. Motorists eastbound on I-94 were diverted off the freeway at Hwy. 101 in Rogers and left on their own to find alternate routes.

Many opted for Hwy. 10, a few miles to the north. That led to huge traffic jams through Ramsey and Anoka, which were complicated by road construction on Hwy. 169 in Champlin.

Some opted to use County Road 81 through Maple Grove and Osseo.