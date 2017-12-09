A miles-long stretch of Interstate 694 near Oakdale that was closed for almost a week due to a water main break has once again opened to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of the highway down from Hwy. 36 were reopened by 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Kevin Gutknecht, the communications director for MnDOT. The northbound lanes between Hwy. 36 and I-94 were reopened by 8:30 a.m., he later tweeted.

An MnDOT highway map indicates normal driving conditions along I-694. Highway cameras show a few cars and trucks already going down the road on Saturday morning.

The segment had been closed for almost a week, after a water main break Sunday spilled millions of gallons of water and washed out the ground under the highway.

While the roadway was not damaged, the erosion caused by the water may have posed a danger to drivers, Gutknecht said.

The spill created stress for everyone involved, including drivers who were forced off on a massive detour and crews who worked around the clock to fix the break. Repairing the leak meant removing the 53-year-old pipe that broke, installing a new one and repatching the roadway.