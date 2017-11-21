There's a new kid on the block in MOA's food scene. Hy-Vee is partnering with the Wahlberg brothers (Mark, Donnie and chef Paul) for a restaurant called Wahlburgers that will open in Mall of America in the spring.

The 5,500 square-foot restaurant will be located on the second floor north, serving burgers (of course), fish, chicken and vegetarian options along with a full-service bar. A reality show on A&E also featured the Wahlberg brothers as they dove into the restaurant biz. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee started carrying an exclusive line of Mark Wahlberg’s sports nutrition products called Performance Inspired.

“Families will have a great time, and hopefully share a lot of laughs and love when they enjoy my family’s delicious recipes at our new Walburgers in one of the top tourist spots in America,” said chef Paul Wahlberg in a statement. “Along with Hy-Vee, my family is committed to offering a unique culinary experience that goes beyond the basic burger, with customer service that will make you feel like family.”

The Iowa-based grocery chain with eight stores in the Twin Cities said it will build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants, a burger chain popularized in a reality TV show.

“Hy-Vee is excited to launch the first of many new restaurants in partnership with Wahlburgers, and to bring a new dining experience to the Twin Cities,” said Randy Edeker, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, in a statement.

Hy-Vee will add select Wahlburgers menu items in its 84 Market Grille restaurants in stores and build new restaurants.

Wahlburgers was founded by executive chef Paul Wahlberg, his actor brothers Mark and Donnie and other investors. There are currently 17 locations in nine states and Canada.

In October, Edeker announced that Hy-Vee will slow its expansion in the Twin Cities. The company is taking it Step by Step but still plans to build stores in Maple Grove, Farmington, Columbia Heights and Chaska