Traffic on Hwy. 61 is shut down in White Bear Lake as police deal with a potentially armed man holed up in a home.

The highway is closed between Lake Avenue S./Hwy. 96 and 2nd Street. Authorities have not said when it will reopen.

The White Bear Press is reporting that police were called to a home because of a “domestic situation” about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Nearby homes were evacuated; police do not believe there is any danger to the public, the Press’s website said.

A neighbor told the Press that he watched on surveillance cameras via his cellphone as a tear-gas bomb went off. He said he saw a woman come out of the home and get into a squad car.

White Bear Lake police said on their website that, “Due to an incident on Hwy. 61 near downtown, traffic will be blocked on northbound Hwy. 61 and Highway 96 (south junction).

“The incident is contained, yet we ask anyone nearby to allow officers to work and remain free of the area. Thank you for your patience and understanding, the post said.”

STAFF REPORT