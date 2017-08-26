Gallery: Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd, right, and Deputy Police Chief Joseph Anderson appear at a press conference on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, to talk about the disappearance of missing Fargo, N.D., woman Savanna Greywind.

Gallery: Merlin Deegan, of White Earth Indian Reservation, smoked a peace pipe before addressing the crowd. He said everyone there knew the circumstances of why they were there and he could "feel it, a lot of heaviness in our hearts. There's a lot of pain," he said.

Gallery: William Hoehn, 32, left, and Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, have been charged in the disappearance of Savanna Marie Greywind.

Gallery: Savanna Marie Greywind, 22, has not been seen since Aug. 19.

A full week into the search for Savanna Greywind, authorities combed cornfields and deployed specialty K-9 units from Minneapolis in hopes of finding the young pregnant woman, who went missing from her apartment building in Fargo, N.D., last Saturday.

Investigators targeted a grove of trees and farmland about 5 miles across state lines in Dilworth, Minn., while calling for the public’s assistance in checking for clues leading to her whereabouts. Aerial and river searches have come up empty thus far.

The case took an unexpected turn on Thursday, when authorities found a live newborn in the apartment where 22-year-old Greywind, who was eight months pregnant, was last seen. Two tenants who live in the unit were arrested in connection with her disappearance, said Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, who are in the Cass County jail in Fargo, have been charged with felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Neither has cooperated with investigators, Todd said.

According to the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Hoehn pleaded guilty to child neglect or abuse in 2012 after he fractured his infant son’s skull.

This past November, he was convicted of trying to tie up his then-girlfriend, slamming her down into a bathtub and trying to drown her, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

Detectives have gathered video from private surveillance cameras in local businesses to try and piece together where the suspects may have been in the hours before Greywind’s disappearance.

On Friday, police asked citizens to search their garages, outbuildings and even dumpsters for evidence that might help them find Greywind.

Authorities also said they are looking for a brown 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with Minnesota license plate 876 EPR that might be connected to the case, Todd said. The vehicle has rust on the roof and is missing paint on the hood.

The search began last weekend several hours after Greywind failed to return home from assisting some neighbors in her apartment complex at 2825 N. 9th St. with a sewing project. The suspects live in that unit.

Police questioned the couple, but initial interviews yielded no leads. Crews told police that Greywind left the apartment after she helped with the sewing project.

A subsequent search of the apartment turned up nothing.

Investigators following up on additional leads obtained another search warrant and returned to the unit about 2 p.m. Thursday, when they found the infant, who was taken to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo. police said the baby is in good health and in the hands of Child Protective Services. DNA tests are being conducted to determine if the infant is Greywind’s, Todd said.

“Our investigation thus far indicates the probability that this is Savanna Greywind’s child,” Todd said in his statement.

Crews, who was in the apartment when police found the baby, was arrested. Hoehn was detained at a different location during a traffic stop, Todd said.

Attempts to ping Greywind’s cellphone came up empty. Local, state and federal agencies have also been involved in searches of the area, using police dogs, boats and three aircraft.

Greywind’s family members have begun their own searches of Buffalo River State Park and Trollwood Park, according to the Forum. Her due date was Sept. 20 and was expecting a baby girl, the Forum said.

Over the past several days, the department has deployed 35 detectives, four sergeants, two lieutenants and a deputy chief to try to find the missing woman.

Anyone with information should call the department’s tip line at 701-235-7335.