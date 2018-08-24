A woman who calls herself Grllscientist regularly posts to the Forbes magazine web site. She often writes about birds, but always writes about interesting things. She gleans from various scientific publications.
Here are links to some of her recent posts.
special adaptations that enable house sparrows to have such a close and enduring relationship with humans
what happens to birds in a hurricane
The agonized deaths of dinosaurs captured in stone
What happened to America's only endemic parrot?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
House Sparrows, extinct parrots, and links to more
Grllscientist offers interesting menu of items
Home & Garden
Gulls of the World, a photographic guide
Help for the challenge gull identification can provide
Home & Garden
An excellent new book about wild and rare Minnesota species
The Piping Plover, endangered, caught my attention
Home & Garden
Correction to today's woodpecker column
Credit given to wrong school
Home & Garden
How to be a good creature, in stories for our time
Animals need all the friends they can get
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.