St. Paul

Built in 1924, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,178 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sunroom, finished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Charlie Braman, 612-702-8388, and Joe Braman, 612-670-3004, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Andover

Built in 2011, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,636 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

Lakeville

Built in 1997, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,115 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, a fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, great room, partial basement and deck. Listed by Michael Finstad, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-245-6470.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 5.

Photos provided by Kris Lindahl/Spacecrafting/Michael Finstad