St. Louis Park

Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,854 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, screened-in porch, deck and two-car detached garage with upper-level space. Listed by Charly Marggraf, 612-702-3988.

Minneapolis

Built in 1913, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Standish neighborhood has 1,761 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sunroom, full basement, deck, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Lisa Farwell, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 608-217-4585.

Mahtomedi

Built in 1989, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,700 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz kitchen countertops, partially finished basement and two-car attached garage. Listed by Opendoor Brokerage, 612-400-7508.

Note: Listings active as of Oct. 23

Photos provided by Michael Speake/Daniel Huiras, Visual Agent Real Estate Photography/Opendoor Brokerage