Anoka
Built in 1966, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,401 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, partially finished basement and fenced yard. Listed by Tim Sheetz, Re/Max Results, 651-398-6486.
Minneapolis
Built in 1918, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom in the Waite Park neighborhood has 1,001 square feet and features new heating and air conditioning and windows, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Ray Stenger, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 763-370-7502.
Oak Park Heights
Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,500 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, walk-out basement, deck, patio, fenced yard and two-car tuckunder garage. Listed by Kathleen MacDonald, Edina Realty, 651-334-5091.
Note: Listings active as of Nov. 6.
Photos provided by Tim Sheetz/Mill City Team/Troy Kimble
