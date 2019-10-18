Coon Rapids
Built in 1957, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,248 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, patio and one-car attached, heated garage. Listed by Steve Maher, eXp Realty, 763-443-9821.
Minneapolis
Built in 1924, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Victory neighborhood has 1,140 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, sunroom, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full basement, deck, porch, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Melissa Mound, Edina Realty, 612-462-9552.
Red Wing
Built in 1870, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,565 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full basement, central air-conditioning, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Aly Renshaw, Exit Realty Rivertown, 651-343-2204.
Note: Listings active as of Oct. 16
