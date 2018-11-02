Jordan

Built in 1978, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,152 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, eat-in kitchen, full unfinished basement and two-car attached garage. Listed by Tyler Layman, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-414-6035.

Minneapolis

Built in 1915, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,580 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, porch, deck and fenced yard. Listed Steve Doole, Sterling Realty and Management, 612-581-1417.

St. Paul

Built in 1879, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,737 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, partial basement, porch, patio, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Phialoung Yang, Creative Results, 651-486-4903.

Minneapolis Built in 1915, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,580 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, porch, deck and fenced yard. Listed Steve Doole, Sterling Realty and Management, 612-581-1417.

Note: Listings active as of Oct. 31

Photos provided by Tyler Layman/Steve Doole/Phialoung Yang