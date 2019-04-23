Neal Broten, among the most accomplished hockey players in Minnesota history, has been cited in western Wisconsin for what is now his third drunken-driving arrest, according to authorities.

Broten, 59, was booked into jail about 9:25 p.m. Sunday and released without bail less than 12 hours later, according to Pierce County jail records.

A resident of River Falls, Broten was cited by the Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated. He’s due in court July 8. Phone calls Tuesday afternoon to Broten went unanswered.

Broten was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy about 7:30 p.m. after failing to obey a stop sign at Hwys. J and 65 in Ellsworth Township, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

He failed a roadside sobriety test administered by the deputy, leading to his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office added. A toxicology report is pending.

In 1995 while in the NHL with the Stanley Cup champion New Jersey Devils, Broten was cited for drunken driving in River Falls after his car twice jumped a curb. He was cited for drunken driving again in neighboring St. Croix County in 2003. He was convicted in both cases.

Broten, of the famed hockey family from northern Minnesota, starred for Roseau High School in the 1970s before joining the Minnesota Gophers and playing a key role in their 1979 NCAA title under coach Herb Brooks.

As a member of Team USA under Brooks at the 1980 Olympics, Broten helped defeat the daunting Soviet Union squad in the semifinals.

Broten began his NHL career later that year with the Minnesota North Stars, playing for the home state team until 1993, before moving with the franchise to Dallas. He went on to play for the Devils, the Los Angeles Kings and back with Dallas to close out his all-star career in 1997. His 289 NHL goals ranks fourth all-time among native Minnesotans.