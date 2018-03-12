The two-day “legal tampering” window is now officially open in the NFL as of 11 a.m. Monday. That means speculation should turn to actual substance soon, as deals begin to leak out in advance of Wednesday — when teams can officially announce deals for outside free agents.

With the understanding that the Vikings’ QB decision — and specifically where Kirk Cousins is going to wind up — is dominating the hearts and minds of tons of Vikings fans, I’m going to attempt to round up all the pertinent information as we know it right now.

I’ll also circle back and keep updating this post throughout Monday and beyond until there is a resolution.

*The chatter continues to be that the Vikings are the front-runners for Cousins. Adam Caplan said as much over the weekend on Sirius Radio, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described the Vikings as still being in the drivers’ seat for Cousins.

Rapoport also said Monday that Cousins is expected to visit at least one team and that the Vikings are “expecting a visit” from the QB.

That said, he also said two teams are prepared to offer Cousins a fully guaranteed deal and that Cousins might not make a final decision on the first day of free agency.

Kirk Cousins may be close to a deal over the next few days. But he won't finalize anything until he meets with coaches & others. That means Wednesday or more likely Thursday for a final decision. â€” Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

*Quarterback is clearly the Vikings’ top position of need entering free agency. Our own Andrew Krammer broke down nicely and concisely where things stand entering free agency with both outside targets and internal candidates. Cousins will command a lot of money — and it’s debatable whether he’s worth it, as our Mark Craig points out here — but our own Ben Goessling also writes that the Vikings are in the strong position of coming off a strong season while also being able to fit Cousins under their salary cap without blowing up the rest of their roster.

*Hey, what about Drew Brees? It’s been assumed all along that Brees will re-sign with the Saints, but now that we’ve reached the legal tampering window without an extension announced, there at least exists the possibility that the 39-year-old could be on the move. He would be more of a short-term play than a long-term play for the Vikings, but even at his age he’s far more of a sure thing than Cousins.

*Where does this all leave the Vikings’ in-house free agents? Well, Teddy Bridgewater could be a fallback plan for the Jets if they don’t get Cousins. Sam Bradford and Case Keenum might be options for Buffalo. It’s also certainly possible that if the Vikings’ whiff on Cousins, they could circle back on one of those guys.

*Cousins isn’t saying a whole lot to tip his hand, but he did publish a blog post on his web site Monday thanking Washington for his six years there and making it official that he is moving on from that team. Goessling noted on Twitter that Cousins (or whomever runs his site) originally tagged “Vikings” and “Jets” in his farewell post.

If all of that was determined right as legal tampering started, imagine what more is to come this week.