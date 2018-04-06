Three Herberger’s stores in the Twin Cities are potentially closing after its parent company filed for bankruptcy in February.

Bon-Ton Stores notified Minnesota’s economic development department that it may be closing its Herberger’s locations in Bloomington, Roseville and Stillwater. More than 500 employees could lose their jobs as a result, starting in June.

In addition, a Younkers store in Duluth, which is part of the same company, might be shuttered.

The company said a final decision has not been made, but it had to notify the state of the potential.

“We are required to provide notification under certain state and federal laws of potential job losses even as we work diligently to complete a sale of the company as a going concern,” the retailer said in a statement. “Bon-Ton is in active discussions with an investor group to acquire the company in a court-supervised sale process. We are encouraged by the interest in Bon-Ton, and we hope that jobs will be preserved through a sale process.”

Last month, Bon-Ton closed a Herberger’s clearance center in Maplewood, which was one of 47 stores Bon-Ton announced it would close nationwide earlier this year. The company had 260 stores at the time that operate under various names that include Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers.

The Herberger’s store at Rosedale Center was just remodeled last year. The company then sold that store and then leased it back to help reduce its debt.

“This sale-leaseback transaction unlocks additional capital, enabling us to repay debt and enhances our overall liquidity position,” Chief Executive ­William Tracy said in a statement last year. “Our team looks forward to continuing to serve customers in the Roseville area for many years to come.”

Herberger’s other locations in the Twin Cities include Edina, Blaine, and St. Paul.

[Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said the stores were closing in early June.]