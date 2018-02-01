Bon-Ton stores announced Wednesday that it is closing 47 stores in 2018, including name plate department stores such as Herberger's, Carson's, Bergner's, Younkers, Elder-Beerman and the Boston Store. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania.

"As part of the comprehensive turnaround plan we announced in November, we are taking the next steps in our efforts to move forward with a more productive store footprint," said Bill Tracy, president and CEO of Bon-Ton stores.

Many of the stores are in Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Iowa. The only Minnesota store on the list is the Herberger's Clearance Center in Maplewood, which may have been unfamiliar to many, although it had its share of devoted fans.

The store, which was the only Herberger's outlet in the country, is expected to close in 10 to 12 weeks, according to a store employee. Closing signs will be put up Wednesday evening. Three other clearance centers under the Carson's and Boston banners are also closing.

The Herberger's outlet opened in 2014 in the Birch Run Station strip mall selling many items at 70 percent off the regular retail price. What made the outlet different from most is that all of the merchandise came from Bon-Ton's full-line stores, rather than having goods made specifically for the clearance center. The Maplewood location has a sizable home goods section, in addition to women's and men's clothing and accessories,

Herberger's has 20 full-line stores in Minnesota, including St. Paul Midway, Southtown, Southdale and the recently remodeled Rosedale store.. The Rosedale store is only a few miles away from the outlet.

Additional discounts during the closing sale have not been announced.