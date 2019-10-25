The Timberwolves and Target Center will have one fewer guest than they were expecting for their home opener Sunday -- Jimmy Butler.



Butler, whose trade demand uprooted the organization this time last year, recently had a baby girl and is expected to miss the Heat's upcoming road trip, according to the New York Times. That road trip includes stops in Milwaukee and Minnesota.

Butler has already visited his old team once, when the 76ers defeated the Wolves 118-109 on March 30. Butler had just 12 points in that game on 4 of 17 shooting, and the Wolves and their fans welcomed him back with plenty of boos and a snippet of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" during lineup introductions. Butler then went to Miami as part a sign-and-trade in the offseason.



But they will likely have to wait until next season to book him again, since the Wolves and Heat only play in each other's arenas once per season.











