The popular Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater’s MayDay giant puppet parade, a vibrant rite of spring in south Minneapolis for 44 years, will cease after this year because of a constricting financial situation that’s threatening other theater functions.

In a letter published Wednesday on the theater’s website, executive director Corrie Zoll said the MayDay event brings in about $150,000 mostly from individual donors. But the cost of producing the event usually runs between $180,000 and $200,000.

Last year, the event lost $50,000 that was covered by theater reserves. The theater “can no longer afford to take on these risks alone,” he wrote.

The final parade is scheduled for May 5.

“This is so much more than a parade,” Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano said, adding that the festival and the year-round work the theater does brings together families and friends from around the city and across cultures.

As the news broke, Mayor Jacob Frey announced that he was working to save the production.

“MayDay offers a rallying cry for workers and justice — and one of the events that best captures this inclusive spirit is the annual parade,” said Mychal Vlatkovich, Frey’s spokesman.

Frey has been in contact with Heart of the Beast leadership regarding prospective partners for the parade and Cano said she wants to work with the theater to figure out a sustainable future for the organization that has faced shortfalls before.

The event draws thousands to the Powderhorn Park neighborhood in Minneapolis’ bohemian south-central core. Occurring at the tipping point of spring when the ground has softened, revelers venture out of their seasonal cocoons. The parade features giant, colorful puppets popular with kids and a progressive theme for adults; in 2015, for example, it was “And Still We Rise.”

The festival includes much more than the parade: soccer, food trucks, dance performers and private brunch gatherings and parties. Heart of the Beast works throughout the year to prepare for it, Cano said.

In the immediate future, Cano said the city could reduce or forgive some $5,000 in permit and road-closure fees. She said she also hopes the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board will review the fee charged for rental of the large park.

“The city’s going to do everything in its power to support it,” she said of the parade and the theater.

As with many midsize arts organizations, this isn’t the first time Heart of the Beast has faced financial woes. In 2014, the theater, which then had an annual budget of $750,000, announced layoffs because of a significant drop in foundation grants and an unexpected mortgage refinancing need.

Since 1979, the social justice-themed theater has aimed to tell the stories of the “courageous and resourceful” people “who live in the heart of the beast,” a global metaphor.

But the theater this year will be forced to cut staff and programming “significantly,” according to Zoll’s statement.

“This is difficult news to share, and we imagine it will be difficult for some to hear,” the statement said. “With ongoing support, we believe that [the theater’s] vision, values, and work will persist.”

Also noted was that Sandy Spieler, who was one of the parade’s founders and has led it since the beginning, will step down. In a separate letter, she said she made the decision before the latest troubles.

Puppet Lab performances will go on as planned March 15-16 and March 21-22, and the theater will continue to work in schools and places of worship. The Puppet Cabaret, an evening of experimental puppet acts is planned for Feb. 14. The theater will continue to offer for rent the Avalon event space.

The announcement encouraged artists and community members to share their thoughts, give feedback, volunteer or make donations.