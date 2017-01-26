Ten suspended University of Minnesota football players arrived at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs Thursday afternoon for the appeal hearing that will determine their futures with the school.

All are enrolled in the current semester at the university but have been recommended for penalties from expulsion to probation for their roles in an alleged sexual assault last fall.

The students had all arrived more than a half an hour before the hearing was to begin at 2 p.m. The closed door session was to last until 11 p.m.

The players filed in silently, all sharply dressed and accompanied by parents and lawyers.

Nine of the players are represented by Lee Hutton. Ryan Pacyga is representing the tenth.

The hearing will resume at 1 p.m. Friday and continue until 10 p.m.

The university’s panel must issue a decision within a week.

If necessary, the men can appeal to the provost. Beyond that, their lawyers say they will go to federal court if necessary.

