Nurses, lab techs and other caregivers at HealthPartners clinics voted to conduct a seven-day protest strike, beginning Feb. 19, if their demands regarding health care benefits aren’t met.

Announcing vote results Friday morning, leaders of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota said that HealthPartners wants its clinic workers to accept steep cuts in health benefits, even though the health system is posting strong revenue.

“Over four months of bargaining, HealthPartners has insisted on harmful cost-shifting and cuts to our benefits while offering a measly wage increase that doesn’t keep up with inflation,” said Kate Lynch, a licensed practical nurse who has worked at HealthPartners for 31 years and is part of the SEIU bargaining team.

The contract for nearly 1,800 nurses and other HealthPartners clinic workers expired at the end of January. Of those who voted Thursday, 95% backed a strike, the union said. SEIU is now giving HealthPartners a required 10-day notice of its intent to strike, though union leaders said they will cancel that job action if an agreement is reached in the next week.

HealthPartners has avoided the labor strife in the Twin Cities in recent years between metro hospitals and their nurses — including two strikes in 2016 by nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association — because its hospital nurses are not unionized. But the same issue, the cost of health benefits, that motivated that nursing strike four years ago is also the key contract dispute between HealthPartners and its clinic workers.

SEIU represents almost all of HealthPartners clinic caregivers, other than doctors, including dental hygienists, midwives and physician assistants. HealthPartners operates Regions Hospital in St. Paul and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Paul, as well as more than 50 primary care clinics and more than 20 dental clinics in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

The labor dispute and announced strike does not involve Park Nicollet clinics.