Cleaners and clerical workers circled Hennepin County Medical Center Thursday afternoon following the hospital’s announcement that it would be eliminating the equivalent of 131 full-time jobs through layoffs.

The workforce reduction has been in the making for months as leaders of the downtown Minneapolis hospital sought strategies to balance their 2017 budget. The news brought fresh anger among the workers, though, whose final days at the hospital will be in mid-March.

Carmen Brown, an HCMC employee and president of AFSCME Local 977, blamed the hospital’s excessive spending on leadership positions for the layoffs that will cost some workers their livelihoods and leave others to pick up their assignments.

“They’re just reshuffling work,” said Brown, whose job is intact, “putting more work on the workers, with shorter staff.”

HCMC officials did not specify the jobs being eliminating in a statement to the Star Tribune, other than to say the reduction represents 2 percent of the hospital’s staff of 6,000 full-time equivalent positions. Workers listed mostly environmental services, clerical and back-of-the-house departments such as bioelectronics as receiving the largest reductions.

“We’ve worked hard to minimize the loss of jobs, but we recognize that this is a difficult time for those who are losing their employment, and for their families and colleagues,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, HCMC’s chief executive, in the written statement. “We have done our best to ensure that the reduction in force has been done in an equitable and respectful way.”

HCMC leaders had announced late last year that the hospital would be reducing its workforce by as many as 275 full-time positions, when accounting for attrition as well as layoffs, to save $28 million. While the hospital has reported a stable number of patients, the growing share of them were paid for at lower rates by the state’s Medical Assistance program has affected its bottom line.

The hospital is building an ambulatory center that is anticipated to entice more privately insured patients. Its construction is financed by bonds and its opening in 2018 isn’t expected to change due to HCMC’s budget shortfalls.

The ongoing construction was a bitter sight for protesters losing their jobs, though. Rome Bommersbach, 22, cleans the lobby of the hospital’s red building and said he would be losing more than just his sole source of income as of next month.

“This is my second family,” he said, “because I’m here full time.”