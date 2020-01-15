A 12-year-old boy from Hastings died Tuesday from severe injuries he sustained during a skiing accident this past weekend.

Tegan P. Johnson passed away Tuesday morning at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

Tegan was involved in a serious skiing accident on Sunday and sustained “non-survivable injuries,” according to an announcement Tuesday from Hastings Middle School administrators. The boy was a seventh-grader at the school.

“All of us at Hastings Middle School extend our deepest sympathy to Tegan’s family and friends,” the announcement said.

School counselors and psychologists were available Tuesday to meet with grieving students.

The circumstances of the accident or where it happened were not immediately known.