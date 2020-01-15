A 12-year-old boy from Hastings died from severe injuries he sustained while skiing at Welch Village Ski Area this weekend.

The ski patrol learned of an injury on a closed trail around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Welch, Minn., resort said in a statement Wednesday. It found Tegan P. Johnson unconscious and unresponsive. Red Wing emergency services were called and transferred him to a local medical facility.

He died Tuesday morning at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young skier,” the resort said.

Tegan was a seventh-grader at Hastings Middle School, where school counselors and psychologists were available this week to meet with grieving students.

According to his obituary, Tegan “loved life and simply lived it to the fullest.” He enjoyed downhill skiing, racing dirt bikes and pheasant hunting with his father and grandfather. He cherished the traditions his family established.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville. A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.

The incident remains under investigation.