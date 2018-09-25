Nik Walker will perform in a benefit to raise money and awareness for epilepsy research Oct. 1. /Joan Marcus

Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr didn't agree on much but the actors who play them are uniting to fight epilepsy.

Miguel Cervantes, who plays the title character in the Chicago production of "Hamilton," and Nik Walker, who plays Burr in the touring production that's in Minneapolis through Oct. 7, will perform together and meet fans at the new Fairgrounds Tea & Coffee, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1.

The event will raise money and awareness for epilepsy research in honor of Cervantes' daughter, Adelaide, who suffers from a rare childhood form of the syndrome. Fairgrounds also is selling Adelaide's Blend, donating 20 percent of sales to Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy. For more information, visit the Facebook site.

