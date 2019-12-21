After dispatching a Lehigh team laden with Minnesotans Saturday at Williams Arena, the Gophers will have a week to get ready for the Big Ten Conference opener at Penn State.

They appear pretty close to ready.

Despite a rather sloppy second quarter, the Gophers (10-1) won their 10th straight game, 77-49 over the Mountain Hawks (7-3).

The Gophers used a 17-2 run to take control of the game early. 14 after a quarter, Minnesota pushed that lead to 38-20 at the half despite making just five of 17 second-quarter shots.

But a 24-11 third quarter put the Gophers up 62-31 after three, and coach Lindsay Whalen went with mainly reserves for the final 10 minutes.

Destiny Pitts led all scorers with 19 points, one of four Gophers in double figures. Jasmine Powell came off the bench to score 14 points with seven rebounds and a three assists. Sara Scalia scored 12 and Masha Adashchyk scored 12, her first game in double figures with Minnesota.

Lehigh was led by sophomore forward Emma Grothhaus, who played at Mahtomedi High School. She had 14 points with seven rebounds. Mariah Sexe, who played at East Ridge, had 10 points. Hanah Hedstrom, who played at Minnetonka, scored seven points with eight rebounds.