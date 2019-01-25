If you can’t score, you can’t win.

That much has become clear for the Gophers women’s basketball team, which went undefeated in nonconference play, but has found victories hard to come by in the Big Ten Conference. It was the story, again, Thursday at Williams Arena in a 64-53 loss to visiting Purdue.

It was a familiar story.

The Gophers defended pretty well, out-played the Boilermakers on the boards. But difficulty scoring the ball got the Gophers again in their second straight loss and sixth in seven games.

Minnesota (13-6 overall, 2-6 in the Big Ten) got 17 points from senior guard Kenisha Bell who, at times, seemed to be the only Gophers player able to score in the second half. Forward Taiye Bello scored four points but had 18 rebounds. Destiny Pitts scored 19, hitting five of 11 three-pointers. First-year coach Lindsay Whalen shuffled her starting lineup, inserting Irene Garrido Perez for Jasmine Brunson, to no avail.

Purdue (15-6, 6-2) got 17 points from Karissa McLaughlin, 14 from Dominique Odin and 13 from Ae’Rianna Harris.

Gophers guard Kenisha Bell guarded Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin

held in check much of the night, the Boilermakers got more efficient as the game wore on. They shot under 40 percent in the first half, but finished the game making seven of nine shots in the fourth quarter. The Gophers? The made just 11 of 34 second-half shots.

The Gophers trailed by 11 in the third quarter before Bell scored four quick points as the Gophers closed to within five entering the fourth. Minnesota got within four twice down the stretch, but couldn’t get closer to Purdue.

Purdue led by one early in the first when the Gophers went on a 9-0 run in which four Gophers players scored. Pitts’ three put the Gophers up 12-4.

Purdue roared back with nine straight, with Odin’s three-point play tied the game at 12 before the Gophers scored the final three points of the quarter to take a 15-12 lead.

The second quarter started with the Gophers having gone cold, in one of the stretches with lack of scoring that has plagued them.

– hitting four of six three-pointers in the process – to take a 26-19 lead. But then the Gophers turned the tables, scoring the final eight points of the half, with Destiny Pitts’ three-pointer at the halftime buzzer putting Minnesota up 27-26 despite the Gophers having shot 4-for-18 in the second quarter. That gave Pitts 13 first-half points, on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-5 on three-pointers).

The Gophers were up 31-28 early in the third quarter when they went into another drought, getting out-scored 13-3 in a stretched that included two Gophers turnovers and 1-for-4 shooting, giving Purdue a 41-34 lead.

Then Bell scored on a put-back. She followed that with a steal and fast-break layup that cut the Purdue lead to three, forcing a time out with just under 2 minutes left in the quarter. Out of that time out, with the Gophers missing three times, Purdue scored one final basket to take a 43-38 lead into the fourth.