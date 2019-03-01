Guard rella Guirantes scored 25 points, 19 in the second half, as Rutgers rallied to beat the Gophers 60-54 on Thursday night for a split in their season series.

The Gophers (19-9, 8-9) lost their second game in a row, both on the road, after a six-game winning streak. They fell to Maryland by two points last Sunday.

Destiny Pitts continued her recent offensive surge for Minnesota, scoring 24 points. This was her fifth consecutive game with 21 points or more. But Kenisha Bell, with 14 points, was the only other teammate with more than eight.

The Gophers used a 10-0 run in the opening quarter to take a 15-8 lead and led 30-25 at halftime behind Pitts’ 14 points, most of them on four three-pointers.

Rutgers got within 42-38 at the end of three quarters and tied the score at 42-all on a layup by Guirantes. The Scarlet Knights outscored the Gophers 22-12 in the final 10 minutes.

The victory for Rutgers (20-8, 12-5) came at the end of a traumatic week. A week ago Caitlin Jenkins, the team’s leading rebounder, was dismissed from the team, last Sunday coach C. Vivian Stringer announced she was taking a leave of absence for health reasons, and Monday starting point guard Ciani Cryor was dismissed from the program.

Assistant Timothy Eatman served as the acting head coach for the second game this week; Rutgers routed Wisconsin on Monday.

The Gophers beat then-No. 17 Rutgers 60-46 on Feb. 3 at Williams Arena.