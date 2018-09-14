About the RedHawks

The season hasn’t gotten off to the start that Miami wanted, with losses to Marshall (35-28) and Cincinnati (21-0). The RedHawks offense bogged down in a driving rain last week. Coach Chuck Martin, who inherited a 0-12 team when he took over in 2014, still is seeking a breakthrough season.

Player to watch

Look for QB Gus Ragland to pass frequently, especially since Miami’s ground game is averaging 73 yards per game (126th nationally). Ragland is averaging 44 passes per game, and he’ll try to find 6-4 wideout James Gardner.

Gophers offense vs. RedHawks defense

Though they’ll miss Rodney Smith, the Gophers showed against Fresno State that they still can run the ball with freshman Bryce Williams (87 yards). Freshman QB Zack Annexstad will face a veteran defense. Advantage: Gophers

Gophers defense vs. RedHawks offense

Minnesota’s D bent a bit in the fourth quarter vs. Fresno State but did not break. Playmakers Antoine Winfield Jr., Blake Cashman and Terell Smith made sure of that. Miami RB Kenny Young has 15 receptions. Advantage: Gophers

Special teams

Emmit Carpenter nailed field goals of 53 and 50 yards last week and is 4-for-5 on the season. Punt returner Antoine Winfield Jr. is having a special start. Miami hasn’t attempted a field goal yet, but Kyle Kramer is averaging 41.7 yards per punt. Advantage: Gophers

Intangibles

The Gophers showed resiliency in their win over Fresno State, but a slip-up against a Mid-American Conference opponent would douse enthusiasm. P.J. Fleck, a former MAC coach, will have his team aware of that. Advantage: Gophers

RJ’S PREDICTION

Gophers 34, Miami 13

Although the Gophers rely heavily on freshmen, the moment hasn’t been too big for them. That trend continues.