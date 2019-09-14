The Gophers have not dispatched their nonconference opponents with ease so far this season, but they are still set up to go 3-0 if they can take down Georgia Southern (10-3 last year). The Eagles lost big to No. 6 LSU before relying on a strong running game to power past Maine. Prediction: Gophers 47, Georgia Southern 20

THREE BIG STORY LINES

Who will be QB?

Georgia Southern starting quarterback Shai Werts left the season opener because of an injury, and redshirt freshman Justin Tomlin filled in ever since. Werts could return, or Tomlin could start his second game. Both can run the triple-option offense effectively.

Stop the rush

The Eagles had three players rush for more than 100 yards in Week 2. And the team has won the past 11 games in which it has outgained its opponent on the ground. In two games, the Gophers have given up 231 rushing yards.

The ball is the program

The Gophers turned the ball over three times, giving up 15 points. Last season, the Eagles set an FBS record by losing only five turnovers. They have won nine of their past 11 games when not committing a turnover.

TWO KEY MATCHUPS

Eagles ground game vs. Gophers front seven

Tomlin and sophomore Eagles running backs Matt LaRoche and Logan Wright combined for 400 yards and two touchdowns against Maine a week ago. The Gophers limited Fresno State to only 57 rushing yards last week but gave up 174 to South Dakota State in the season opener. The Gophers defense will have to contain the Eagles’ triple threat to persevere their 17-game nonconference winning streak.

Eagles secondary vs. Tyler Johnson

Georgia Southern has given up an average of 328.5 passing yards per game. The Gophers senior receiver has been waiting to break through double-coverage. Teammates Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell took the spotlight in Games 1 and 2.

ONE STAT THAT MATTERS

12 Georgia natives currently on the Gophers roster, the most from a state that’s not Minnesota. This recruiting hub has produced players such as Bateman, running back Rodney Smith and cornerback Chris Williamson.

THE GOPHERS WILL WIN IF …

The offense finally dominates, especially in the third quarter. The Gophers have been inconsistent so far this year, struggling to put points up after halftime. But Georgia Southern’s defense isn’t very stout, and the Gophers are overdue for a big-number win.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN WILL WIN IF ...

Its triple-option offense gains momentum. Dealing with that can frustrate the Gophers, who endured one undisciplined penalty last week as well as others from basic mistakes. If the Eagles can push the Gophers into more costly errors, they can steal a surprise.