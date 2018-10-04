The No. 5-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Northwestern 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 on Wednesday at Evanston (Ill.) Township High School. The Wildcats’ regular home, Welsh-Ryan Arena, is undergoing a $110 million renovation.

Junior Taylor Morgan had 11 kills and hit .562 to lead Minnesota (11-2, 5-0 Big Ten) and keep the Wildcats (10-7 0-5) winless in conference matches. Regan Pittman added eight kills and Stephanie Samedy seven. The Gophers have won six matches in a row, all on sweeps.

Herrick wins Mid-Am in playoff

Olivia Herrick made a short par putt on the first playoff hole to beat Jasi Acharya, of Interlachen CC, for the Minnesota Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at The Legends Club in Lakeville. Both had two round totals of 6-over 150 after closing rounds of 77.

Herrick, of Dellwood Country Club, won the Women’s State Open in August. This win gave her enough points for MGA Women’s Player of the Year honors for the fifth time since 2010.

Vizina wins Senior Match Play title

Tom Vizina of Oaks Golf Club defeated Dan Callahan, playing at his home course, 3 and 2 to win the Minnesota PGA Senior Match Play Championship at Island View Golf Club in Waconia. Vizina ousted top-seeded Dale Jones of Mendakota CC in the semifinals 2 and 1 on his way to his first Senior Match Play title. This is his first victory in a senior event since his Senior Open title at Minnesota Valley CC in 2015.

Etc.

• Rookie goalie Ethan Haider of the Minnesota Magicians was named the NAHL goalie of the month. Haider, 17, of Maple Grove, was 3-2 with a 1.60 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage in September. He has committed to Clarkson.

• Dan Gensmer of Martin Luther College was named to the d3football.com’s team of the week. The junior defensive lineman had a career-high three sacks for a loss of 27 yards and team-best seven tackles in the Knights’ 49-21 win over St. Scholastica.