The Gophers hockey team swept the first Big Ten Three Stars awards after tying then-No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 1-1 and beating the Bulldogs 7-4 last weekend.

Sophomore defenseman Clayton Phillips, of Edina, was named the first star after an assist in the first game and three assists in the second.

Brandon McManus, a sophomore forward from Newport Beach, Calif., was named the second star; he had two goals and an assist in Sunday’s game.

And Sampo Ranta, a freshman forward from Naantali, Finland, was picked the third star. He had a goal in each game.

Next the No. 6 Gophers play the U.S. under-18 national team in an exhibition game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Plymouth, Mich.

U golfer ties for sixth

Sophomore Angus Flanagan, of Woking, England, tied for sixth place after the final round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Ala. His final score was a 1-under 209 after a closing with a 69. His finish was the best by a Gophers player this fall season.

Freshman Lincoln Johnson, of Chaska, used a one-over 71 to move four spots to tie for 30th.

The Gophers finished in seventh place with a 22-over 862. Host Alabama won the team title with a 12-under 828, while Arkansas’ Julian Perico won the individual title with a 13-under 197.

Etc.

• Martin Luther College women’s basketball coach Dan Gawrisch will miss the 2018-19 season to pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Illinois. Assistant coach Dave Biedenbender will coach the program this season on an interim basis.

• Leigh Klasse, of Cumberland, Wis., lost to Corey Weworski of Carlsbad, Calif., 1 up in the round of 16 at the USGA Senior Women’s Amateur at Orchard Island Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach, Fla. Weworski went birdie, par, birdie to win hole Nos. 13-15 to go two up.

• Senior forward Max Coatta, of Minnetonka, and junior forwards Marc Michaelis, of Mannheim, Germany, and Nick Rivera, of Pacific Palisades, Calif., will be Minnesota State Mankato’s hockey tri-captains.