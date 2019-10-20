OFFENSIVE MVP

Tyler Johnson, Gophers

The senior receiver made six catches for 130 yards and a 56-yard touchdown. One of his catches also featured numerous cutbacks and spinouts from tackles.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Antoine Winfield Jr., Gophers

The sophomore safety intercepted the ball twice, once returning it 33 yards for a touchdown. He also made three tackles.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Extra points four-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien held in his first collegiate game.

9 The Gophers’ current winning streak, dating back to last season, the team’s first nine-game winning streak since 1941-42.

2 Touchdowns the Gophers have given up over the past three games combined. Both touchdowns came in the fourth quarter of routs.

MEGAN RYAN