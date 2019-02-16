Two weeks ago, Richard Pitino did something different in one of his team meetings with the Gophers. Instead of going over X’s and O’s, he played Dr. Phil and had his players imagine what it would be like if they all played well for an entire game.

It was hard to picture at the time. You could argue Minnesota hadn’t played to its potential yet in Big Ten play, not until Saturday’s 84-63 blowout of Indiana at Williams Arena.

Pitino didn’t know how his team would respond to an emotional 62-61 loss Wednesday at Nebraska, especially after a questionable foul call decided the game.

With their backs against the wall to stay in NCAA tournament contention, the Gophers (17-9, 7-8) responded with their most dominant performance of the season.

Jordan Murphy had 17 of his 23 points in the first half, to go with 11 rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur had 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting from three-point range to help Minnesota snap a four-game losing streak.

Pitino’s team jumped out to a 25-12 lead in the first half and continued to overwhelm the Hoosiers (13-12, 4-10) from inside and out.

6 p.m. Thursday vs. No. 6 Michigan (ESPN)

When Murphy wasn’t punishing the rim with dunks, his U teammates were scoring from long distance — hitting a season-best 12-for-21 from three-point range.

Not bad for a team that entered the game worst in the Big Ten shooting 31 percent from beyond the arc.

Before the four-game skid started in a Feb. 3 loss at Purdue, the Gophers appeared to be making strides, especially defensively. In fact, they proved for 26 minutes in that loss in West Lafayette, Ind. they could shut down one of the top offensive teams and players (Carsen Edwards) in the nation.

A 13-point lead in the second half vs. the Boilermakers evaporated once Minnesota suffered through a scoring drought, something that has plagued Pitino’s teams this season.

Another time a poor offensive stretch came at the worst time was in the second half of a one-point loss at Michigan. The U went scoreless from the field for more than nine minutes, which gave the Wolverines just enough cushion to escape the upset on a buzzer-beater. They will get a chance to avenge that loss in a rematch vs. Michigan at home next Thursday.

Imagine if Minnesota had played even half as well offensively for an entire game as it did Saturday vs. Indiana.

The Gophers shot 51.7 percent in the second half, including 7-for-14 from three-point range. They had 19 assists on 28 field goals, while a couple of players broke shooting slumps.

Amir Coffey, who was averaging just 11 points during the four-game losing streak, had 18 points and seven assists against Indiana. Dupree McBrayer hadn’t scored in double figures since an 18-point win Jan. 12 vs. Rutgers, but he finished with 10 points, including two three-pointers.

The versatility of McBrayer and Coffey is something the Gophers definitely took advantage of Saturday with sophomore point guard Isaiah Washington sidelined with a tailbone injury.

They shared the point guard role, while also being aggressive offensively. In the second half, McBrayer cut backdoor and Coffey found him for a two-hand dunk to make it a 28-point lead.

A couple of minutes later, Coffey drove strong down the middle and scored over a couple of defenders to give Minnesota its biggest lead at 80-50 at the 5:46 mark.

The Hoosiers, who shot just 37.7 percent from the field, were led by Juwan Morgan with 14 points and eight rebounds. They’ve lost 10 of their past 11 games.