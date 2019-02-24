The pendulum seemed certain to swing back. Gophers coach Bob Motzko has seen it over and over this season; for all the clunkers his team has put out, such as Friday’s loss to Notre Dame, it’s also put on some impressive performances.

“That’s our M.O.,’’ Motzko said Friday. “I have no doubt at some point, we’re going to be really good again.’’

He didn’t have to wait long to see improvement. The Gophers ended the Big Ten regular-season schedule with a 2-1 victory over No. 16 Notre Dame on Saturday, moving them back into second place in the Big Ten standings. After fumbling away a 2-0 lead in the series opener—a 3-2 loss Motzko called “a very poor effort’’—they rebounded in the finale at 3M Arena at Mariucci, staying in the hunt for home ice in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead on Tyler Nanne’s goal at eight minutes, 53 seconds of the first period. After Alex Steeves tied it for the Irish at 4:50 of the second, the Gophers regained the lead when Scott Reedy scored at 9:28.

In the final two minutes, they withstood a fierce Notre Dame attack with the goalie pulled. Goaltender Mat Robson had 26 saves for the Gophers, with 13 of those in the third period, while Cale Morris stopped 15 shots for the Irish.

Motzko made some lineup changes Saturday, scratching Sampo Ranta, making Darian Romanko the extra skater and inserting Ryan Norman and Garrett Wait. Norman joined the second line, while Reedy moved to center the fourth line with Wait at left wing.

The Gophers were chagrined—and surprised--at their performance Friday. Winger Nathan Burke, who scored a first-period goal that put the Gophers ahead 2-0, said he was “running out of things to say’’ about the team’s propensity for falling flat at key times.

“There are no excuses for what happened (Friday),’’ he said. “We prepared hard all week. No one really expected this. Everyone is going to bear down (Saturday) and hold each other and ourselves accountable.’’

The Gophers showed good energy in the opening minutes Saturday, outshooting Notre Dame 5-1 and striking first. Rem Pitlick got the puck down low and delivered a pinpoint pass to Nanne, who whistled a quick wrist shot from the slot past Morris’s glove at 8:53 of the first period.

As it did on Friday, though, the Gophers’ offense grew passive once it secured a lead. The Gophers were outshot 7-0 through the remainder of the period. Notre Dame rolled up 23 shot attempts to the Gophers’ 11, but Matson stopped all 10 shots that got to him, and his teammates blocked another seven.

While the Gophers offense remained stagnant to start the second period, Steeves pulled Notre Dame even. Steeves, near the right goal post, took Graham Slaggert’s pass from behind the Gophers’ net and wrapped around to sweep the puck past Robson at 4:50.

This time, though, the Gophers did not wilt. They held Notre Dame to only four shots on goal and regained the lead less than five minutes after losing it. Wait won a puck battle on the end boards and delivered it to Reedy, who beat Morris from the inside edge of the right circle at 9:28.

The game was delayed for several minutes early in the third period, when a pane of glass shattered above the boards near the penalty box. Irish forward Jake Pivonka drove the Gophers’ Brannon McManus into the glass, which disintegrated on impact. No one was injured.

The Gophers end the regular season next Friday and Saturday with a home series against 11th-ranked Arizona State. The first round of the Big Ten tournament, a best-of-three format, is March 8-10 at campus sites.