– The Gophers tied No. 7 Ohio State 1-1 on Saturday night in Big Ten men’s hockey at Value City Arena.

Both goalies acquitted themselves well. Jack LaFontaine had 29 saves for the Gophers, Tom Nappier 33 for OSU.

After neither team scored in the first overtime, Minnesota struck quickly in the second 3-on-3 overtime to earn an extra point in the conference standings although the game will officially count as a tie.

Freshman forward Ben Meyers scored the goal at 1 minute, 34 seconds.

Both goals in regulation time were scored in the opening period.

Jonny Sorenson gave the Gophers (5-9-4, 2-4-4-3 Big Ten) a 1-0 lead at 17:37 seconds on his fourth goal of the season.

The Buckeyes (10-4-2, 6-3-1) tied it 1:34 later on Gustaf Westlund’s goal.

Minnesota had a 11-7 shot advantage in the first period. Both teams had 12 shots on goal in the middle period. Ohio State had an 8-5 shot advantage in the third period but, again, no goals were scored. The 5-on-5 first overtime was scoreless, too. Shots were 6-3 in the Gophers’ favor.

With the tie, the Gophers remained winless (0-8-2) against teams ranked in the top 10 this season. The Buckeyes won the series opener 3-2 in the first overtime on Friday.