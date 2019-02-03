11 a.m. at No. 17 Purdue • BTN, 100.3-FM

Conference winning streaks are on the line for both teams

Preview: The Gophers (16-5, 6-4 in the Big Ten) have won two consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since an eight-game winning streak during the 2016-17 season. The recent wins vs. Iowa and Illinois were at home. Now Minnesota will play six of its last 10 regular-season games on the road, including three of the next four. Purdue (15-6, 8-2) has won four games in a row, but it squeaked past lowly Penn State 99-90 Thursday in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have won consecutive games in the series since falling 91-82 at home in overtime on New Year’s Day in 2017.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore guard Isaiah Washington, who is averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 assists this season, had 12 points and four assists off the bench in Wednesday’s 86-75 win against Illinois at the Barn. Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards had 38 points with eight three-pointers in a win vs. Penn State. Edwards leads the Big Ten overall with 24.9 points per game this season.

Numbers: In two losses against Purdue last season, the Gophers fell 81-47 at home and 84-60 in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers shot a combined 26-for-60 (43 percent) from three-point range in those games.

MARCUS FULLER