SUPER REGIONAL PREVIEW

No. 7-seeded Gophers vs. No. 10 LSU

Best-of-three series at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium

4 p.m. Friday (ESPN2, 96.7-FM), 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2, 100.3-FM), 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN, 100.3-FM), if needed

U two wins from first CWS

Preview: The winner will advance to the College World Series in Oklahoma City. This is only the second super regional appearance for the Gophers (44-12); the other came in 2014 at top-seeded Oregon. For the Tigers, this is their fifth consecutive super regional appearance.

Get to know LSU: Sophomore Shelbi Sunseri leads the Tigers with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and a .778 slugging percentage. Senior Shemiah Sanchez also has 17 homers, while junior Aliyah Andrews has a team-high .367 batting average. Those three, plus senior Amanda Sanchez, all made the All-South Region first team this season. Sunseri is actually a dual-threat. She is 13-9 this season in the circle with a 2.15 ERA.

Gophers update: Freshman slugger Natalie DenHartog is a top-three finalist for national freshman of the year honors with her team-high 62 RBI and .817 slugging percentage. She also bats .384 and has 17 home runs this year. Amber Fiser pitched all three games at this past weekend’s regional and is now 29-7 with a 1.18 ERA and 328 strikeouts. She holds opponents to a .165 batting average. The Gophers No. 2 pitcher is Sydney Smith, a transfer from LSU, who is 13-5 with a 2.48 ERA.

MEGAN RYAN