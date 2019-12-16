JOINING THE UPSET PARTY

The college basketball season is not yet six weeks old and already six top-five teams have lost to unranked opponents — including three this past week in the Big Ten, where home teams are now 13-0 in conference games this season (AP rankings listed at time of game):

Nov. 12, Lexington, Ky.

Evansville 67, No. 1 Kentucky 64

Nov. 26, Durham, N.C.

Stephen F. Austin 85, No. 1 Duke 83

Tuesday, New York

Texas Tech 70, No. 1 Louisville 57

Tuesday, State College, Pa.

Penn State 76, No. 3 Maryland 69

Wednesday, Champaign, Ill.

Illinois 71, No. 5 Michigan 62

Sunday, Minneapolis

Gophers 84, No. 3 Ohio State 71