JOINING THE UPSET PARTY
The college basketball season is not yet six weeks old and already six top-five teams have lost to unranked opponents — including three this past week in the Big Ten, where home teams are now 13-0 in conference games this season (AP rankings listed at time of game):
Nov. 12, Lexington, Ky.
Evansville 67, No. 1 Kentucky 64
Nov. 26, Durham, N.C.
Stephen F. Austin 85, No. 1 Duke 83
Tuesday, New York
Texas Tech 70, No. 1 Louisville 57
Tuesday, State College, Pa.
Penn State 76, No. 3 Maryland 69
Wednesday, Champaign, Ill.
Illinois 71, No. 5 Michigan 62
Sunday, Minneapolis
Gophers 84, No. 3 Ohio State 71
