Gophers
500688972
Gophers vs. Northwestern: Live blog, rosters, game info, depth charts, TV-radio and more
Play-by-play, updated statistics, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Saturday's game between Minnesota and the Wildcats.
November 16, 2018 — 10:25am
The Gophers' need one more victory to quality for a bowl game. Can they get it against Northwestern, which clinched the Big Ten West title last weekend?
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
How's the weather?
Keep up on our Live Blog
Television: BTN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM 195, Sirius 105, Streaming 957.
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King
Northwestern scouting report
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
Team statistics: Gophers | Northwestern
Rosters: Gophers | Northwestern
Latest Northwestern news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
More From Sports
High Schools
6 minutes ago
The games aren't on TV, but you can watch free live video of today's games (and the girls' swimming tournament) now by clicking here.
No official record is kept of such things, but it's hard to imagine anyone having spent more time in Gophers football press boxes over the years than Sid Hartman.
What outdoors people are reading, listening to, following, and more.
Alexander Zverev set up a semifinal with Roger Federer at the ATP Finals by defeating John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday.
College Football Insider: Big Ten bowl guesses start at the top with two national playoff possibilities. The Gophers need to win one of their last two games to get to a postseason game.