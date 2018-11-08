The Gophers' bowl eligibility hopes are hanging on by a thread. They'll need to win two of their final three games (against Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin). The bigger question right away is whether a change in defensive coordinators will help.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Television: ESPN2
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM 201, Sirius 99, Streaming 964.
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
Team statistics: Gophers | Purdue
Latest Purdue news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
Wolves
Wolves' record for three-pointers not enough as Lakers rebound late to win
The Wolves are the worst defensive rebounding team in the league, and it showed again and again in the final flurry of action in Wednesday's 114-110 loss.
Gophers
Wisconsin NT Sagapolu out for year; Hornibrook questionable
Wisconsin standout nose tackle Olive Sagapolu will miss the rest of the season with a right arm injury, while quarterback Alex Hornibrook remains questionable for the game at No. 21 Penn State on Saturday.
Gophers
Twins
Mallex Smith dealt to Mariners by Rays for Zunino, Heredia
Mallex Smith was made a promise by Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto when he was acquired for a second time by the Mariners after an initial tenure that lasted less than two hours.
Vikings
Dolphins-Packers Preview Capsule
MIAMI (5-4) at GREEN BAY (3-4-1)Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBSOPENING LINE - Packers by 7RECORD VS. SPREAD - Miami 5-4, Green Bay 3-5SERIES RECORD -…